GREENSBURG - Tree County Players production of "The Play that Goes Wrong" opens February 3rd at the Tree County Players Playhouse, located at 634 W. Main Street in Greensburg. Directed by Jeff and Cathy Lincourt and produced by Amanda Gault, "Wrong" will run February 3, 4 and 5, with shows at 7 p.m.. Tickets are available at www.treecountyplayers.com and at the door each evening. Ticket prices are $15 for Adults, $12 for members, and $5 for 18 and under.
Winning Best New Comedy at the 2015 Laurence Olivier Awards, "Wrong" ran from 2013 until 2021 in London, and has been on 5 tours since 2014.
The play within a play is about a show cast putting on a play in which just about everything that could happen to "foul up the works," does. During the performance, a plethora of accidents and mishaps befall the purloined cast, adding surprise and hilarity to a "serious" mystery whodunnit.
Before the play starts, the audience sees the backstage staff doing last-minute adjustments to the set, while trying to mend a broken mantelpiece and find a dog that has run off.
The fictitious Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, has received a substantial request of a performance of The Murder at Haversham Manor – a 1920s murder mystery "whodunnit."
Cast members are seen misplacing props, forgetting lines, missing cues, breaking character, and even having to drink white spirit instead of paint thinner. The cast mispronounces words and steps on fingers. One cast member is even knocked unconscious, and her replacement refuses to leave the cast when she returns.
In another scene, an actor repeats an earlier line of dialogue, cuing the other actors to repeat the whole dialogue sequence, ever more frenetically, several times. The climax is a tribute to a scene in Buster Keaton's film Steamboat Bill, Jr., when virtually the whole of the remaining set collapses.
An unconscious leading lady, a corpse who can’t play dead, a ruffled detective, and a word-mangling butler (among others) must battle against technical gaffes, forgotten lines, and sabotaging scenery in a quest to arrive all in one piece at the final curtain call.
"This show is part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, and all mayhem," said Director Jeff Lincourt
Annie, stage manager - Katy Prairie
Trevor, light and sound tech - Devin Morgan
Chris/Inspector Carter - Erich Davies
Jonathan/Charles Haversham - Brady Domingo
Robert/Thomas Colleymoore - Matt Boersma
Dennis/Perkins - Corden Simmonds
Max/Cecil Haversham - Evan Straber
Sandra/Florence Colleymoore - Morgan Kramer
Director: Jeff Lincourt
Assistant Director: Cathy Lincourt
Producers: Amanda Gault
